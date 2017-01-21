XRegister
X
06 October 2016

21/01/2017 - 21:52 GMT

Roma Join Race For Chelsea And Everton Target As Scramble Heats Up

 




Roma have joined the race for in-demand Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie and are pushing hard to take him to the Stadio Olimpico.

Kessie has a whole host of clubs on his tail, with Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain all chasing the promising youngster.




According to LaRoma24, Roma have joined the race for Kessie and are hoping to snap him up, however as with his other suitors, they are knocking at a closed door.

Atalanta have no intention of allowing Kessie to leave in this month's transfer window and want to keep him until the summer.
 


The Italian club are confident they will still be able to achieve a high price for Kessie in the summer due to the number of clubs chasing him.

PSG recently put in a bid of €20m plus a further €5m in bonus payments for Kessie, but Atalanta rejected it.

Kessie has been in sensational form for Atalanta this season and has helped the club to sit a lofty seventh n the Serie A standings.

As such, Atalanta have set their face against losing Kessie this month.
 