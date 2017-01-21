Title Is Now Gone, We Can’t Catch Chelsea – Liverpool Legend Waves White Flag

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds can now forget about winning the Premier League title after losing 3-2 at home against Swansea City.
The struggling Welsh side stunned the Reds by taking a 2-0 lead and then pulling ahead to 3-2 after Liverpool eventually got back on level terms at Anfield.
League leaders Chelsea can now go ten points clear of Liverpool if they beat Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, something Lawrenson expects them to do.
And so for the former Liverpool defender, Jurgen Klopp's side can now write off the league title this season.
"That's us for the league now. I think it's gone now", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.
"Even if we beat them [Chelsea] at home.
"We have to win four games and them lose three and draw one, for us to be anywhere near them."
Liverpool have struggled without Sadio Mane this month, with the forward on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal and they again missed him against the Swans.
The Merseyside giants surprisingly made a profit on their dealings in the summer transfer window and Klopp has made noises about not spending this month, meaning the Reds look likely to have to go with what they have for the remainder of the season.