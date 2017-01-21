We’ve Got Loads Of Nice Guys – Liverpool Legend Explains Reds’ Problem

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson believes that Liverpool are "too nice", after he watched the Reds slip to a 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City.



Jurgen Klopp's side had been tipped to take all three points against the relegation battlers, but were stunned when they fell 2-0 behind at Anfield.











Liverpool did fight back to make it 2-2, but then conceded again, as defensive failings came back to haunt Klopp's men.



The Merseyside giants could now be ten points behind Chelsea by the end of the weekend and Lawrenson feels they lack a nasty streak which the best teams have.





"What we have is loads of nice guys", the former Liverpool defender explained on LFC TV.