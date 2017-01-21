We’ve Got Loads Of Nice Guys – Liverpool Legend Explains Reds’ Problem

Mark Lawrenson believes that Liverpool are "too nice", after he watched the Reds slip to a 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City.
Jurgen Klopp's side had been tipped to take all three points against the relegation battlers, but were stunned when they fell 2-0 behind at Anfield.
Liverpool did fight back to make it 2-2, but then conceded again, as defensive failings came back to haunt Klopp's men.
The Merseyside giants could now be ten points behind Chelsea by the end of the weekend and Lawrenson feels they lack a nasty streak which the best teams have.
"What we have is loads of nice guys", the former Liverpool defender explained on LFC TV.
"We don't have any nasty guys.
"We're a nice team.
"When we play we look great."
Lawrenson also feels Liverpool have lost their energy from the start of the season, when they relentlessly pressed teams and gave them no time on the ball.
"And that's the other thing, if you show parts of the game today and then show parts of our first six home games, completely different.
"We seem to be playing at a different level.
"The whole pressing thing at the start of the season, we were brilliant at it", he continued.
"We played teams here who were never allowed to get their heads up when they had the ball.
"It wasn't the case today."
Liverpool have now still not won in the Premier League since the start of the new year, drawing at Sunderland and Manchester United and losing against Swansea.
And the Reds' title hopes appear to be hanging by a thread.