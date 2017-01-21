When Swansea Scored Third, Who Was Pointing Fingers – Former Liverpool Star Says Reds Lack Leaders

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has bemoaned a lack of leaders in the Reds side, openly asking who there is in the team to point fingers at team-mates following a home loss to Swansea City.



The Welsh side arrived at Anfield widely tipped to suffer a drubbing at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's men, but stunned the hosts by going 2-0 ahead.











Liverpool worked hard to pull back to 2-2, however then shot themselves in the foot by allowing Swansea to score again and then hang on to win 3-2.



McAteer felt that when Swansea scored a third there was no one in the Liverpool team rounding on those responsible and urging the Reds to go again.





And the former midfielder believes Liverpool are lacking in leaders.