06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/01/2017 - 22:36 GMT

When Swansea Scored Third, Who Was Pointing Fingers – Former Liverpool Star Says Reds Lack Leaders

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has bemoaned a lack of leaders in the Reds side, openly asking who there is in the team to point fingers at team-mates following a home loss to Swansea City.

The Welsh side arrived at Anfield widely tipped to suffer a drubbing at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's men, but stunned the hosts by going 2-0 ahead.




Liverpool worked hard to pull back to 2-2, however then shot themselves in the foot by allowing Swansea to score again and then hang on to win 3-2.

McAteer felt that when Swansea scored a third there was no one in the Liverpool team rounding on those responsible and urging the Reds to go again.
 


And the former midfielder believes Liverpool are lacking in leaders.

He said on LFC TV: "You get yourself to 2-2 and then they go and score a third. You look around and who is actually pointing fingers on the pitch?

"Who is having a go at players?

"You need leaders", McAteer added.

Liverpool could now be ten points behind league leaders Chelsea heading out of the weekend, if the Blues can beat Hull City on Sunday.

The Reds are next in cup action though, with Southampton visiting for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.

Swansea meanwhile moved to one place outside the relegation zone following their win at Anfield.
 