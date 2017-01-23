XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/01/2017 - 14:15 GMT

Blow For Liverpool As Borussia Dortmund Persuade Star To Sign New Contract

 




Liverpool's hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund talent Christian Pulisic have been dealt a heavy blow after the United States international penned a new contract with the Ruhr giants.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp tried to take Pulisic, a player he knows well from his time at Dortmund, to Anfield in the summer, but the Bundesliga club were not willing to sell.




He has been tipped to return for the 18-year-old in the summer, but Dortmund have now battened down the hatches by securing Pulisic on a new contract which runs until 2020.

And Pulisic is sure he is in the right place, saying: "I still have a lot to learn and here at Dortmund I have found the best conditions."
 


Dortmund are delighted to have kept the winger, with sporting director Michael Zorc explaining: "We are very happy to have secured a very talented player, after Julian Weigl, for the long term."

Just 18 years old, Pulisic is quickly becoming a key man at Dortmund.

So far this season the American has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund, scoring two goals and providing his team-mates with six assists.

It remains to be seen whether clubs will still try to sign Pulisic in the summer.
 