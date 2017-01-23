Blow For Liverpool As Borussia Dortmund Persuade Star To Sign New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool's hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund talent Christian Pulisic have been dealt a heavy blow after the United States international penned a new contract with the Ruhr giants.



Reds manager Jurgen Klopp tried to take Pulisic, a player he knows well from his time at Dortmund, to Anfield in the summer, but the Bundesliga club were not willing to sell.











He has been tipped to return for the 18-year-old in the summer, but Dortmund have now battened down the hatches by securing Pulisic on a new contract which runs until 2020.



And Pulisic is sure he is in the right place, saying: "I still have a lot to learn and here at Dortmund I have found the best conditions."





Dortmund are delighted to have kept the winger, with sporting director Michael Zorc explaining: "We are very happy to have secured a very talented player, after Julian Weigl, for the long term."