06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/01/2017 - 22:06 GMT

Brendan Rodgers Comments On Celtic Departures Before Window Closes

 




Despite looking to make another addition to his squad this month, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he expects outgoings too.

The Scottish champions have signed midfielder Kouassi Eboue from Russian outfit Krasnodar, though Rodgers has revealed he will take some time to get up to speed.




He is looking to make another signing this month, but will also trim his squad, sending fringe players out on loan deals in order to get regular minutes under their belts.

"The squad has been outstanding in their work over these six months, so we want to keep adding to help the players that are already here", Rodgers explained at a press conference.
 


"There might be one or two that will go out on a loan basis as well, so it will be both ways", Rodgers revealed.

"But I suspect there will be some change in the squad before the end of the window."

Celtic already have a whole host of players out on loan, with first team squad members amongst them.

Scott Allen is currently at English Championship side Rotherham United, while Saidy Janko is also in the division, with Barnsley.

Eoghan O'Connell is turning out in England's League One for Walsall, while Kristoffer Ajer is gaining Scottish Premiership experience with Kilmarnock.

Ajer played all 90 minutes of Kilmarnock's Scottish Cup defeat to Hamilton at the weekend.
 