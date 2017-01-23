XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 17:06 GMT

He’s So Aggressive – Rangers Striker Picks Out Strongest Team-Mate

 




Martyn Waghorn believes that Clint Hill is the physically strongest player in the Rangers squad.

Rangers striker Waghorn has often been praised for his strength given his imposing frame, but when asked who his strongest team-mate is, he pointed to three defenders at Ibrox as being in the running.




Waghorn pointed to Rob Kiernan as strong, while he also noted that James Tavernier is strong despite being one of the smaller squad members.

However, Hill's aggressive nature means Waghorn feels he is the strongest.
 


"Rob is quite strong one on one. Clint is aggressive", Waghorn told Rangers TV, when asked who the strongest player is.

"For his size, because he is quite small, Tav.

"I'd probably say Clint because he's so aggressive", the striker added.

Hill only joined Rangers last summer after being released by Championship side QPR.

The centre-back has featured regularly at Ibrox under boss Mark Warburton, who has praised the 38-year-old's experience and ability to pass on his knowledge to the younger members of the squad.

Rangers represent Hill's first Scottish club, following spells south of the border with Tranmere, Oldham, Stoke, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and QPR.
 