He’s So Aggressive – Rangers Striker Picks Out Strongest Team-Mate

Martyn Waghorn believes that Clint Hill is the physically strongest player in the Rangers squad.



Rangers striker Waghorn has often been praised for his strength given his imposing frame, but when asked who his strongest team-mate is, he pointed to three defenders at Ibrox as being in the running.











Waghorn pointed to Rob Kiernan as strong, while he also noted that James Tavernier is strong despite being one of the smaller squad members.



However, Hill's aggressive nature means Waghorn feels he is the strongest.





"Rob is quite strong one on one. Clint is aggressive", Waghorn told Rangers TV, when asked who the strongest player is.