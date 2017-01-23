Ipswich Hand Toumani Diagouraga Number 37 As Loan From Leeds Completed

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Toumani Diagouraga from Leeds United on loan and handed him the number 37 shirt.



Town boss Mick McCarthy has been keen to add to his squad this month as he looks to address his side's inconsistent form amid unhappiness from some fans.











He has now improved his midfield options by snapping up former Brentford man Diagouraga, who could make his debut for the Tractor Boys this coming weekend against Preston North End.



Diagouraga had been frozen out of the first team picture under Leeds boss Garry Monk.





Though he penned a contract running until the summer of 2018 in just January last year, Diagouraga suffered when Monk succeeded Steve Evans at Elland Road last summer.