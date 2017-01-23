XRegister
23/01/2017 - 17:33 GMT

Ipswich Hand Toumani Diagouraga Number 37 As Loan From Leeds Completed

 




Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Toumani Diagouraga from Leeds United on loan and handed him the number 37 shirt.

Town boss Mick McCarthy has been keen to add to his squad this month as he looks to address his side's inconsistent form amid unhappiness from some fans.




He has now improved his midfield options by snapping up former Brentford man Diagouraga, who could make his debut for the Tractor Boys this coming weekend against Preston North End.

Diagouraga had been frozen out of the first team picture under Leeds boss Garry Monk.
 


Though he penned a contract running until the summer of 2018 in just January last year, Diagouraga suffered when Monk succeeded Steve Evans at Elland Road last summer.

He has played just once for Leeds in the Championship this season and will be aiming to again feature on a regular basis at Portman Road.

Diagouraga, who passed a medical with Ipswich prior to signing, will now join his new team-mates for training this week.
 