Leeds United Link With Lewis Grabban Played Down

Suggestions Leeds United are chasing Lewis Grabban appear not more than a rumour at present.



Whites head coach Garry Monk wants to bring in another striker this month to bolster his options going forward, especially with Chris Wood providing the majority of Leeds' goals.











He has continually been linked with West Ham United hitman Ashley Fletcher, a player Leeds were in for during the summer window, but who ultimately chose to head to the London Stadium.



There have also been suggestions that Bournemouth striker Grabban, a player with significant Championship experience, is on Leeds' radar.





But according to Radio Yorkshire, at present there are no signs of any substance to the speculation.