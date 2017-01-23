Leeds United Link With Lewis Grabban Played Down

Suggestions Leeds United are chasing Lewis Grabban appear not more than a rumour at present.
Whites head coach Garry Monk wants to bring in another striker this month to bolster his options going forward, especially with Chris Wood providing the majority of Leeds' goals.
He has continually been linked with West Ham United hitman Ashley Fletcher, a player Leeds were in for during the summer window, but who ultimately chose to head to the London Stadium.
There have also been suggestions that Bournemouth striker Grabban, a player with significant Championship experience, is on Leeds' radar.
But according to Radio Yorkshire, at present there are no signs of any substance to the speculation.
The 29-year-old fired in 22 goals in the Championship in the 2013/14 campaign for Bournemouth before then joining Norwich City.
And signing him would be a big statement of intent from Leeds.
Grabban rejoined Bournemouth in the winter window last year
The striker has struggled for game time at Dean Court this term though, clocking up just 57 minutes across three appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries.