Liverpool Loan Lazar Markovic To Hull City

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have loaned winger Lazar Markovic to fellow Premier League side Hull City until the end of the season.



Markovic, who cost Liverpool £20m to sign from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2014, had been on a season-long loan at another Portuguese side in the shape of Sporting Lisbon.











However, he has struggled to make an impact back in Portugal and Sporting Lisbon have agreed to the cancellation of the loan in order that he can sign for Hull.



The 22-year-old bolsters Hull manager Marco Silva's options and will be looking to enjoy regular game time with the Tigers.





He made 14 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon during his loan spell, scoring twice.