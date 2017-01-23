XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 17:15 GMT

Liverpool Loan Lazar Markovic To Hull City

 




Liverpool have loaned winger Lazar Markovic to fellow Premier League side Hull City until the end of the season.

Markovic, who cost Liverpool £20m to sign from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2014, had been on a season-long loan at another Portuguese side in the shape of Sporting Lisbon.




However, he has struggled to make an impact back in Portugal and Sporting Lisbon have agreed to the cancellation of the loan in order that he can sign for Hull.

The 22-year-old bolsters Hull manager Marco Silva's options and will be looking to enjoy regular game time with the Tigers.
 


He made 14 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon during his loan spell, scoring twice.

Markovic was tipped as a potential star when he joined Liverpool from Benfica, being signed by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.

The former Benfica winger will hope to use his loan spell with Hull to show he can cut the mustard in the Premier League ahead of a return to Anfield in the summer.
 