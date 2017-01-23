Marseille Closing In On Dimitri Payet Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille are close to agreeing a deal with West Ham United for Dimitri Payet, according to French daily Le Parisien.



The attacking midfielder wants to move to his former employers Marseille and is hence refusing to turn out for the Hammers.











West Ham have already rejected two bids from Marseille for Payet, for whom they want around €34m to €35m, it has been claimed.



However, it seems the two clubs are now close to striking a deal, following Marseille’s latest offer of around the €30m mark.





With just nine days remaining before the closure of the ongoing winter transfer window, Marseille are hopeful about finalising the deal soon.

Payet has not featured in West Ham’s last two Premier League outings, with Slaven Bilic’s men comfortably winning both encounters against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough respectively.



The Frenchman, who joined West Ham from Marseille in the summer of 2015, has thus far made 22 appearances in all competitions for the English side this season, scoring three times and setting up eight goals.



His family have already returned to France in anticipation of the move.



Payet’s present contract with the Premier League club runs until 2021.

