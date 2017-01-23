XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 11:28 GMT

Marseille Closing In On Dimitri Payet Capture

 




Marseille are close to agreeing a deal with West Ham United for Dimitri Payet, according to French daily Le Parisien.

The attacking midfielder wants to move to his former employers Marseille and is hence refusing to turn out for the Hammers.




West Ham have already rejected two bids from Marseille for Payet, for whom they want around €34m to €35m, it has been claimed.

However, it seems the two clubs are now close to striking a deal, following Marseille’s latest offer of around the €30m mark.
 


With just nine days remaining before the closure of the ongoing winter transfer window, Marseille are hopeful about finalising the deal soon.

Payet has not featured in West Ham’s last two Premier League outings, with Slaven Bilic’s men comfortably winning both encounters against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough respectively.

The Frenchman, who joined West Ham from Marseille in the summer of 2015, has thus far made 22 appearances in all competitions for the English side this season, scoring three times and setting up eight goals.

His family have already returned to France in anticipation of the move.

Payet’s present contract with the Premier League club runs until 2021.
 