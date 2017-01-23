Might Be Interesting – Lyon Coach Comments On Link With Crystal Palace Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has admitted that his side are interested in signing Juventus defender Patrice Evra, but explained that nothing is decided yet.



The Frenchman has struggled for game time this season and has been linked with a move away from the Turin giants during the ongoing winter transfer window, with Crystal Palace interested in snapping him up.











However, the Eagles’ offer is yet to convince Evra, whose present contract with Juventus will expire this summer.



Lyon, who signed Memphis Depay from Manchester United last week, want to further bolster their squad for the second half of the season and have identified the left-back as a possible January recruit.





And although Genesio acknowledged Lyon’s interest in Evra, the coach insisted that nothing is yet to be decided.

“He’s a great player”, he was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.



“You have to show a lot of respect in relation to all he did.



“He has a lot of experience, he may be interesting for us, but nothing is decided.”



It has been claimed that Juventus’ interest in Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso could tilt the scale in Les Gones’ favour, with Valencia and Crystal Palace also monitoring Evra's situation.

