XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 12:53 GMT

Might Be Interesting – Lyon Coach Comments On Link With Crystal Palace Target

 




Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has admitted that his side are interested in signing Juventus defender Patrice Evra, but explained that nothing is decided yet.

The Frenchman has struggled for game time this season and has been linked with a move away from the Turin giants during the ongoing winter transfer window, with Crystal Palace interested in snapping him up.




However, the Eagles’ offer is yet to convince Evra, whose present contract with Juventus will expire this summer.

Lyon, who signed Memphis Depay from Manchester United last week, want to further bolster their squad for the second half of the season and have identified the left-back as a possible January recruit.
 


And although Genesio acknowledged Lyon’s interest in Evra, the coach insisted that nothing is yet to be decided.

“He’s a great player”, he was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.

“You have to show a lot of respect in relation to all he did.

“He has a lot of experience, he may be interesting for us, but nothing is decided.”

It has been claimed that Juventus’ interest in Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso could tilt the scale in Les Gones’ favour, with Valencia and Crystal Palace also monitoring Evra's situation.
 