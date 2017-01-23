XRegister
06 October 2016

23/01/2017 - 18:49 GMT

Multiple Scouting Trips Betray Serious Everton Interest In West Ham Target

 




Everton have sent scouts on three occasions over the last two months to watch Lille talent Martin Terrier, who is also on West Ham's radar.

The winger has broken into the first team with Lille in the current campaign and scouts are already excited over his potential.




West Ham and Fiorentina are keen, but it is Everton showing the most consistent interest and the Toffees have had talent spotters at three recent games in which Terrier has been involved in the matchday squad.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton scouts attended Lille's league game against Paris Saint-Germain in December, a French Cup clash with minnows AS Excelsior at the start of this month and, most recently, Lille's home Ligue 1 meeting with Saint-Etienne.
 


Their trip to the PSG game was without success as Terrier was on the bench throughout, but he played all 90 minutes against Excelsior and then managed 80 against Saint-Etienne.

It is unclear whether Everton are eyeing a swoop for Terrier this month or see him more as a summer window target.

The 19-year-old is a product of Lille's youth system and made his senior debut in October last year in a Ligue 1 meeting with Bastia.
 