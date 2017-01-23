XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 14:06 GMT

Nemanja Vidic Was Brutal, Felt Like Crying – Rangers Star Recalls Debut Against Man Utd

 




Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has revealed that Nemanja Vidic is the best player he has ever come up against and admits the Manchester United legend made him feel like crying when he faced him with Sunderland.

Waghorn started his career at Sunderland and was thrown in to face Manchester United on his debut, during the days when the Red Devils had the fearsome centre-back pairing of Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.




And Waghorn, who came through the youth ranks at Sunderland, admits he knew he was in a game, dubbing Vidic "brutal".

Asked on Rangers TV who the toughest player he has ever faced is, Waghorn replied: "When I made my debut for Sunderland, I'd probably have to say Vidic.
 


"I played against Man United. It was him and Ferdinand", the 27-year-old explained.

"But Vidic was just brutal.

"He elbowed me and I felt like crying."

The match which saw Waghorn make his debut ended in a 4-0 win for Manchester United and he won plaudits for his display, soon being handed a new contract to keep him at the Stadium of Light.

However, Waghorn struggled to establish himself in the first team at Sunderland was loaned to Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, before joining the latter on a permanent basis in 2010.

Vidic meanwhile established himself as a legend at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2014.

He won five Premier League titles, three League Cups and one Champions League with Manchester United.
 