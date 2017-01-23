Nemanja Vidic Was Brutal, Felt Like Crying – Rangers Star Recalls Debut Against Man Utd

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has revealed that Nemanja Vidic is the best player he has ever come up against and admits the Manchester United legend made him feel like crying when he faced him with Sunderland.
Waghorn started his career at Sunderland and was thrown in to face Manchester United on his debut, during the days when the Red Devils had the fearsome centre-back pairing of Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.
And Waghorn, who came through the youth ranks at Sunderland, admits he knew he was in a game, dubbing Vidic "brutal".
Asked on Rangers TV who the toughest player he has ever faced is, Waghorn replied: "When I made my debut for Sunderland, I'd probably have to say Vidic.
"I played against Man United. It was him and Ferdinand", the 27-year-old explained.
"But Vidic was just brutal.
"He elbowed me and I felt like crying."
The match which saw Waghorn make his debut ended in a 4-0 win for Manchester United and he won plaudits for his display, soon being handed a new contract to keep him at the Stadium of Light.
However, Waghorn struggled to establish himself in the first team at Sunderland was loaned to Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, before joining the latter on a permanent basis in 2010.
Vidic meanwhile established himself as a legend at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2014.
He won five Premier League titles, three League Cups and one Champions League with Manchester United.