Nemanja Vidic Was Brutal, Felt Like Crying – Rangers Star Recalls Debut Against Man Utd

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has revealed that Nemanja Vidic is the best player he has ever come up against and admits the Manchester United legend made him feel like crying when he faced him with Sunderland.



Waghorn started his career at Sunderland and was thrown in to face Manchester United on his debut, during the days when the Red Devils had the fearsome centre-back pairing of Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.











And Waghorn, who came through the youth ranks at Sunderland, admits he knew he was in a game, dubbing Vidic "brutal".



Asked on Rangers TV who the toughest player he has ever faced is, Waghorn replied: "When I made my debut for Sunderland, I'd probably have to say Vidic.





"I played against Man United. It was him and Ferdinand", the 27-year-old explained.