Really, Really Like Dedryck Boyata’s Skills – Brendan Rodgers In Big Vote Of Confidence For Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers says that Dedryck Boyata has all the qualities he loves in a defender and has thrown the gauntlet down to the Belgian to secure a regular spot in the Celtic side.



Boyata has barely featured under Rodgers at Celtic this season, due to a combination of injury niggles and the manager preferring other options. But Rodgers gave the centre-back a run-out against Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.











The defender partnered Mikael Lustig at the back for the first half and Jozo Simunovic for the second as he completed all 90 minutes in the 3-0 win.



Rodgers admits Boyata had little to do, but he was pleased with what he saw from the former Manchester City man, stressing it is all too easy to make mistakes in games when not tested regularly throughout the match.





"He's played two games for me, both on astroturf field and done really well", Rodgers said in a press conference.