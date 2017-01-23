Really, Really Like Dedryck Boyata’s Skills – Brendan Rodgers In Big Vote Of Confidence For Celtic Star

Brendan Rodgers says that Dedryck Boyata has all the qualities he loves in a defender and has thrown the gauntlet down to the Belgian to secure a regular spot in the Celtic side.
Boyata has barely featured under Rodgers at Celtic this season, due to a combination of injury niggles and the manager preferring other options. But Rodgers gave the centre-back a run-out against Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.
The defender partnered Mikael Lustig at the back for the first half and Jozo Simunovic for the second as he completed all 90 minutes in the 3-0 win.
Rodgers admits Boyata had little to do, but he was pleased with what he saw from the former Manchester City man, stressing it is all too easy to make mistakes in games when not tested regularly throughout the match.
"He's played two games for me, both on astroturf field and done really well", Rodgers said in a press conference.
"He obviously didn't have a lot to do yesterday, but what he did have to do he dealt with very well.
"Sometimes those are the games where, when you don't have a great deal of defending to do, you can lose your concentration and make silly mistakes that you don't need to or should.
"He hasn't had many chances, but what I have been impressed with is his qualities in training.
"I thought he came into the game and showed all the qualities I certainly like", the Celtic boss added.
Rodgers feels that Boyata now should be looking to nail down a spot in the side given his age, while he explained the Belgian has everything he loves in a defender, being technically good and also strong where it matters.
"He's 26 years of age now, so he has to be getting to the stage where he wants to be one of the two centre halves playing.
"I think he's wanted to be that, but through injury at the beginning of the season and the form of others he hasn't been able to.
"But he put himself in the team. He's now got to try and stay in the team.
"And he has all the attributes that I really, really like.
"He's tall, he's good in the air, he's brave, he has personality, technically he is strong; he can play off both feet, passes it well, steps in the with ball at the right moments.
"So he has every tool there to be a top class centre half at a big club.
"He's played at Manchester City as a young player, so he understands pressure."
And the Celtic boss has thrown down the gauntlet to Boyata, telling the defender it is now up to him to make sure he puts himself in the mix to play on a regular basis.
"Now he has a chance here to maybe stake a claim in the team.
"But it all comes from his training, application – he's been brilliant in training.
"I was pleased for him yesterday and now it's up to him", Rodgers added.