Signs Point To Leeds United Missing Out On Garry Monk Target As Championship Rivals Prepare To Strike

Brentford are stepping up on their interest in Norwich City winger Sergi Canos, something which spells bad news for Leeds United.



Leeds boss Garry Monk is keen to take Canos to Elland Road this month, but the former Swansea boss is looking for a loan move, rather than a permanent agreement.











Norwich, where Canos is on the books, would rather ship him out permanently.



Brentford are on the same page as the Canaries and, according to a report carried by the Eastern Daily Press, have made the former Liverpool youngster their top target.





The Bees are expected to sell Scott Hogan to West Ham United this month and will turn to Canos to boost their squad following Hogan's departure.