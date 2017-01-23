XRegister
23/01/2017 - 16:57 GMT

Signs Point To Leeds United Missing Out On Garry Monk Target As Championship Rivals Prepare To Strike

 




Brentford are stepping up on their interest in Norwich City winger Sergi Canos, something which spells bad news for Leeds United.

Leeds boss Garry Monk is keen to take Canos to Elland Road this month, but the former Swansea boss is looking for a loan move, rather than a permanent agreement.




Norwich, where Canos is on the books, would rather ship him out permanently.

Brentford are on the same page as the Canaries and, according to a report carried by the Eastern Daily Press, have made the former Liverpool youngster their top target.
 


The Bees are expected to sell Scott Hogan to West Ham United this month and will turn to Canos to boost their squad following Hogan's departure.

Canos was on loan at Brentford last term and made an impression, hitting the back of the net on seven occasions in 38 appearances.

The Spaniard has struggled to transfer his form over to Carrow Road, where he has been kept out of the right hand midfield slot by Jacob Murphy.

Leeds now look increasingly likely to miss out on Canos unless they agree to dip into their transfer funds to sign the winger on a permanent deal.

And despite receiving welcoming a new co-owner, there is so far little sign of the Whites doing so.
 