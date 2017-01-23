Southampton Won’t Want To Sell Star To Liverpool Believes Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool would do well to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, however he does not believe the Saints will be keen to deal with the Reds.



The Reds legend recently headed back to Anfield to take up a role as an academy coach as he starts his coaching career.











He has kept a close eye on Jurgen Klopp's men and believes that Van Dijk would be a good addition to the backline at Anfield, with Liverpool having been criticised for being less than solid in defence; the Reds conceded three times at home on Saturday to lose to Swansea City.



Gerrard though feels following the Saints having sold Liverpool Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren, they would be less than keen to send another star to Merseyside.





The Liverpool legend told BT Sport: "Who I think we need, I would go and try and bid for Van Dijk from Southampton.