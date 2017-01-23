XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 13:07 GMT

Southampton Won’t Want To Sell Star To Liverpool Believes Reds Legend

 




Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool would do well to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, however he does not believe the Saints will be keen to deal with the Reds.

The Reds legend recently headed back to Anfield to take up a role as an academy coach as he starts his coaching career.




He has kept a close eye on Jurgen Klopp's men and believes that Van Dijk would be a good addition to the backline at Anfield, with Liverpool having been criticised for being less than solid in defence; the Reds conceded three times at home on Saturday to lose to Swansea City.

Gerrard though feels following the Saints having sold Liverpool Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren, they would be less than keen to send another star to Merseyside.
 


The Liverpool legend told BT Sport: "Who I think we need, I would go and try and bid for Van Dijk from Southampton.

"But we’ve had enough of their players so that will probably go down like a lead balloon", Gerrard added.

Van Dijk has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including Manchester City.

However, Southampton have just sold centre-back Jose Fonte to West Ham and will be reluctant to lose another defender in the current transfer window.

Liverpool host Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.
 