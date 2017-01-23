West Ham’s New Signing Forced To Wait Longer To Make Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





New West Ham United signing Nathan Holland will be forced to wait for his debut after joining from Everton.



The Hammers confirmed the signing of the attacking midfielder on Sunday and explained he could make his debut today in a Premier League Cup game against Leicester City.











But the Hammers have confirmed the match, which was due to go ahead tonight at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, has been called off due to a frozen pitch.



As such, Holland will have to wait to wear the West Ham shirt for the first time.





He may not have too much longer to wait though as West Ham's Under-23s are due to take on Aston Villa on Friday night in a Premier League 2 game.