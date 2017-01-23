XRegister
23/01/2017 - 11:41 GMT

West Ham’s New Signing Forced To Wait Longer To Make Debut

 




New West Ham United signing Nathan Holland will be forced to wait for his debut after joining from Everton.

The Hammers confirmed the signing of the attacking midfielder on Sunday and explained he could make his debut today in a Premier League Cup game against Leicester City.




But the Hammers have confirmed the match, which was due to go ahead tonight at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

As such, Holland will have to wait to wear the West Ham shirt for the first time.
 


He may not have too much longer to wait though as West Ham's Under-23s are due to take on Aston Villa on Friday night in a Premier League 2 game.

Holland has put pen to paper on a contract running until 2020 with West Ham and will be desperate to make an impact at the London Stadium club.

An England Under-19 international, the midfielder joined Everton at the age of nine and remained with the Toffees until the switch to West Ham.

Just 18 years old, Holland can also operate on the left wing.
 