Andy Carroll Doesn’t Just Score – West Ham Team-Mate Points To Influence Elsewhere

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Winston Reid has insisted when Andy Carroll is fit he causes problems for opponents and also helps to relieve pressure on his side's defence from set pieces.



Carroll has been in great form of late and has managed to find the back of the net in his side’s last two Premier League games.











The striker bagged a brace during the Hammers’ 3-1 victory over Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough last Saturday, as West Ham broke into the Premier League's top ten.



He has now scored three goals in his last two games and Reid believes that the attacker not only poses a threat to opponents in the final third, but also helps in relieving the pressure on his team from set pieces.





“I’m happy for him [Carroll]”, Reid was quoted as saying by the club’s official website, as the striker has been in great touch since returning from injury.

“Obviously he was out for a while with an injury but when he’s fit and healthy, he scores goals and causes problems for the opponent.



"But he’s also important for us in relieving pressure, especially from set pieces.”



Despite missing 12 Premier League matches due to a knee injury, Carroll has thus far scored five goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.



He will be eyeing continuing his impressive form for the remainder of the campaign and will be aiming to be on target again when West Ham take on Manchester City in their next league match.

