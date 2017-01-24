Arsenal Shouldn’t Have Had Penalty, It’s Infuriating – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has admitted that it is infuriating from the Blues’ point of view that Arsenal managed to win late against Burnley at the weekend.



Antonio Conte’s men defeated Marco Silva’s Hull City 2-0 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.











Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who were close to Chelsea, dropped points, as Spurs drew 2-2 with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and the Reds lost 3-2 to relegation battling Swansea City.



In contrast, the Gunners defeated Burnley 2-1 on Sunday and climbed up to second position in the Premier League table.





However, ex-Chelsea winger Nevin believes that Arsene Wenger’s men bagged two extra points with a penalty that should not have been awarded.

“For the second week in a row, others near us have frittered points away and Chelsea haven’t”, Nevin wrote in a column for Chelsea's official website.



“It is slightly infuriating that from our point of view, Arsenal managed to somehow get an extra two points with a last-second penalty that shouldn’t have been a penalty and was offside anyway.”



Chelsea will face Liverpool and the Gunners in their next two Premier League games.



They will be eyeing winning both matches to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

