XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2017 - 16:05 GMT

Arsenal Shouldn’t Have Had Penalty, It’s Infuriating – Chelsea Legend

 




Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has admitted that it is infuriating from the Blues’ point of view that Arsenal managed to win late against Burnley at the weekend.

Antonio Conte’s men defeated Marco Silva’s Hull City 2-0 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.




Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who were close to Chelsea, dropped points, as Spurs drew 2-2 with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and the Reds lost 3-2 to relegation battling Swansea City.

In contrast, the Gunners defeated Burnley 2-1 on Sunday and climbed up to second position in the Premier League table.
 


However, ex-Chelsea winger Nevin believes that Arsene Wenger’s men bagged two extra points with a penalty that should not have been awarded.  

“For the second week in a row, others near us have frittered points away and Chelsea haven’t”, Nevin wrote in a column for Chelsea's official website.

“It is slightly infuriating that from our point of view, Arsenal managed to somehow get an extra two points with a last-second penalty that shouldn’t have been a penalty and was offside anyway.”

Chelsea will face Liverpool and the Gunners in their next two Premier League games.

They will be eyeing winning both matches to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
 