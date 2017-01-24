XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2017 - 16:49 GMT

Be Really Focused, David de Gea Tells Manchester United Team-Mates

 




Manchester United star David de Gea has stressed that his side need to maintain their focus and concentration levels to extend their unbeaten run further.

Wayne Rooney’s late equaliser during his side’s game against Stoke City on Saturday ensured that the game ended in a 1-1 draw and also helped in extending the Red Devils’ unbeaten streak to 17 games.




Jose Mourinho’s men have shown a glimpse of the old Manchester United this campaign and have remained invincible of late.

However, shot-stopper De Gea said that his team need to remain focused in order to keep their unbeaten run of matches going.
 


"It’s a very good run but we need to keep the same level, focus and concentration going into the games", De Gea told MUTV.  

"Everything is easy when you win and when the run is good.

“You win and you never lose so everything is easy and everyone is happy.

“We now need to be really focused to keep winning”, added the 26-year-old.

De Gea has thus far made 29 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season and has managed to keep nine clean sheets.

Mourinho’s men will take on Hull City on Thursday in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final and will aim to defeat the Tigers in order to advance into the final and also to extend their unbeaten run.
 