XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2017 - 21:53 GMT

Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton Linked Winger Left Out of Matchday Squad As Asking Price Set

 




Genk winger Leon Bailey was left out of the club's squad for this evening's Jupiler Pro League game against KV Kortrijk as speculation over his future grows.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the wide-man, including Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United. Also on the scene are Hull City, while Bayer Leverkusen want to see Bailey continue his career in Germany.




Now Genk leaving Bailey out of tonight's league clash has further added to the speculation that the winger could be set to move this month.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Genk have now set a price for which they would be happy to sell the Jamaican.
 


It is claimed that Genk are demanding £18m for Bailey, having already knocked back an offer of £10m from Hull.

Matters now look set to heat up as the end of the window draws nearer.

Bailey has been in fine form for Genk this term, boosting his reputation and attracting scouts to watch him in action.

He could bring in another big transfer fee for the Belgian giants this month after they sold Wilfred Ndidi to Leicester City for £17m.
 