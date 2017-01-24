Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton Linked Winger Left Out of Matchday Squad As Asking Price Set

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk winger Leon Bailey was left out of the club's squad for this evening's Jupiler Pro League game against KV Kortrijk as speculation over his future grows.



A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the wide-man, including Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United. Also on the scene are Hull City, while Bayer Leverkusen want to see Bailey continue his career in Germany.











Now Genk leaving Bailey out of tonight's league clash has further added to the speculation that the winger could be set to move this month.



And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Genk have now set a price for which they would be happy to sell the Jamaican.





It is claimed that Genk are demanding £18m for Bailey, having already knocked back an offer of £10m from Hull.