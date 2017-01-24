Everton Decisively In Leon Bailey Race But Toffees’ Chances Written Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have decisively entered the race to sign Genk winger Leon Bailey, but it is claimed the Toffees are fighting a losing battle as they will not be able to secure a work permit for the 19-year-old.



Bayer Leverkusen are in talks to try to sign Bailey, with the options on the table being to snap him up this month but loan him to Genk to finish the season, or to take him to Germany straight away; the latter option would cost Leverkusen more.











There is significant interest in Bailey, who Genk left out of their matchday squad for Tuesday night's league game against Kortrijk.



According to German daily Bild, Everton have forced their way into the race, however it is claimed Leverkusen have no need to worry about the Toffees.





Indeed, it is suggested that Everton would not be able to secure a work permit or a residence permit for the Jamaican winger.