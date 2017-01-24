It Will Be Missed Opportunity If Leeds Don’t Get Promoted – Former Whites Star

Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo believes it would be a missed opportunity for the Whites if they do not gain promotion to the Premier League this season.
Garry Monk's men are putting in a genuine promotion tilt in the Championship and currently sit in fourth spot in the standings, nine points off the top two automatic promotion spots.
Matteo feels that Leeds need to take full advantage of their current position and push hard for the automatic spots; Leeds have yet to strengthen their squad in the transfer window, though Monk has admitted he wants to add two players.
Speaking on radio station Talksport, Matteo said: "I think if at the start of the season if you'd asked any Leeds fan then they would have bitten your hand off for the playoffs.
"But now, in and around that mix, and I've been there myself with Stoke when you're in and around second, third, and you're in those positions, you want to get automatic because no one likes the playoffs", the former defender continued.
"It's just another good opportunity and I think it will be a missed opportunity for the football club if we don't do it this year.
"I don't see why not.
"I've seen a lot of teams in the Championship this year and there are some good sides in there. Brighton and Newcastle are the obvious two, but if one of those were to slip up then, looking at the teams behind, I'd put Leeds as the favourites out of them", Matteo added.
Leeds have the opportunity to continue their promotion push on Wednesday night when Nottingham Forest are the visitors to Elland Road.
Even a draw against Forest would put Monk's side up to third spot in the Championship table, above Huddersfield Town.