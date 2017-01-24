It Will Be Missed Opportunity If Leeds Don’t Get Promoted – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo believes it would be a missed opportunity for the Whites if they do not gain promotion to the Premier League this season.



Garry Monk's men are putting in a genuine promotion tilt in the Championship and currently sit in fourth spot in the standings, nine points off the top two automatic promotion spots.











Matteo feels that Leeds need to take full advantage of their current position and push hard for the automatic spots; Leeds have yet to strengthen their squad in the transfer window, though Monk has admitted he wants to add two players.



Speaking on radio station Talksport, Matteo said: "I think if at the start of the season if you'd asked any Leeds fan then they would have bitten your hand off for the playoffs.





"But now, in and around that mix, and I've been there myself with Stoke when you're in and around second, third, and you're in those positions, you want to get automatic because no one likes the playoffs", the former defender continued.