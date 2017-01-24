My Goals Come Second To Liverpool Winning Says Reds Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Divock Origi has insisted that he wants to score goals, but stressed that the priority is to win as a team.



The Reds will be welcoming Southampton to Anfield on Wednesday for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.











Jurgen Klopp’s men were handed their first home defeat of the season after losing 3-2 to a relegation-battling Swansea City side on Saturday.



However, the Merseyside giants will be aiming to return to winning ways and reach the domestic cup final at the expense of the Saints.





Origi, who scored in five successive games for Liverpool between late November and early December, has lost his scoring touch of late.

However, the Belgian is unfazed by the drought of goals in recent games and said that the most important thing is to win.



“You always want to score as much as possible, but the most important thing is that we win as a team, that we play our football, that we get confidence from that”, Origi told the club website.



“And like we’ve seen before, when the team plays well, obviously as a player you also benefit from it”, added the 21-year-old.



Origi has thus far made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season and has seven goals and two assists to his name.

