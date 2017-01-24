XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2017 - 18:13 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Winger Jese Rodriguez Cool On Middlesbrough Loan Switch

 




Former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez is not keen on a loan move to Premier League side Middlesbrough, according to Spanish daily AS.

The 23-year-old, who joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain from Los Blancos at the start of the season for a €25m fee, has been deemed surplus to the requirements the Parc des Princes.




Several clubs have been linked with moving for Jese, including Sunderland, Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

But Boro's chances of landing Jese have been dealt a blow as he does not feel a loan switch to the Riverside Stadium would make sense when taking into account needing to adapt to the Premier League in just a matter of months. 
 


Las Palmas remain keen to take Jese back to La Liga, but despite the PSG man being willing to drop his wages, they are still too high for the island club.  

“He is a player we would love to have and he wants to come because it is the ideal place for him to get back to being the player he was at Real Madrid”, Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez was quoted as saying by AS.

“A few teams in the Premier League are willing to pay his full salary, something which we can’t do.

"We have made every effort possible but we can’t cover his wages and that is what’s complicating the deal.

"The player is doing everything he can to come to Gran Canaria. We’ll just have to see what happens.”
 