Playing At Elland Road Suits Us – Nottingham Forest Star Relishing Leeds Clash

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn insists that his team will go into the Leeds United game with confidence and the fact that they will be playing away from home will suit them.



The team placed 19th in the league table will be eyeing nothing less than a victory when they take on Garry Monk's side on Wednesday, a team that are fighting for a place in the playoffs.











Osborn knows better than anyone else what kind of competition his team can expect and has therefore asked his side to expect a tight game.



However, the Reds' record against Leeds will give them confidence with the side having won two of their last three matches against the Peacocks and drawing the other.





Osborn is hopeful that his side will take a good following along with them for the game, who will motivate them and lead them to a victory.

And he thinks the game being on the road may help Forest.



"I enjoy playing against Leeds.

"We normally take a good following and I am looking forward to it again" Osborn said at a pre-match press conference.



"Leeds will be well organised and it will be a tight game.



"We are confident and playing away from home might suit us."

