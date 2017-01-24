Rangers Striker Reveals Boyhood Hero

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Martyn Waghorn has praised Brazilian legend Ronaldo and revealed that the former striker was his favourite player during his boyhood days.



Ronaldo played in Europe for giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan during his career.











He scored over 350 goals during his career and also played a key role in Brazil winning the 2002 World Cup.



The ex-PSV Eindhoven striker played 98 matches for his nation and scored a total of 62 goals to become the second-highest goalscorer for the Selecao.





The Gers forward was recently asked to name the player that he admired while growing up and Waghorn pointed to former Brazil star Ronaldo.

“It was the original Ronaldo”, Waghorn told Rangers TV.



“What a legend he was.”



Waghorn, who has been impressive of late, has thus far scored ten goals and also has five assists to his name in 21 appearances in all competitions.



During his side’s Scottish Cup match against Motherwell on Saturday, the 27-year-old provided a perfect cross to Kenny Miller for the equalising goal and Mark Warburton’s men eventually won the game 2-1.

