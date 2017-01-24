XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2017 - 20:04 GMT

Striker Handed New Contract To Ease Disappointment of Failed Everton Move

 




Standard Liege have eased Ishak Belfodil's disappointment over missing out on a move to Everton by handing him a new contract.

The striker had been relishing a switch to Everton, but following talks with Standard Liege and a bid being lodged, the Premier League side cooled their interest.




Now it has been confirmed that Belfodil has penned a new contract with the Belgian giants, easing his disappointment.

Standard Liege have not released details of the new contract, but he was under contract until 2018, having only signed that agreement earlier this month.
 


Another contract in a short space of time points to a pay rise for Belfodil, who has impressed with Standard Liege.

The former Parma striker has scored ten goals in 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as well as providing his team-mates with five assists.

His displays had attracted Everton's interest and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees will look at going back in for Belfodil at some point in the future.

He represented France at youth international level, but picked Algeria for his senior football.
 