Striker Handed New Contract To Ease Disappointment of Failed Everton Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Standard Liege have eased Ishak Belfodil's disappointment over missing out on a move to Everton by handing him a new contract.



The striker had been relishing a switch to Everton, but following talks with Standard Liege and a bid being lodged, the Premier League side cooled their interest.











Now it has been confirmed that Belfodil has penned a new contract with the Belgian giants, easing his disappointment.



Standard Liege have not released details of the new contract, but he was under contract until 2018, having only signed that agreement earlier this month.





Another contract in a short space of time points to a pay rise for Belfodil, who has impressed with Standard Liege.