Striker Handed New Contract To Ease Disappointment of Failed Everton Move

Standard Liege have eased Ishak Belfodil's disappointment over missing out on a move to Everton by handing him a new contract.
The striker had been relishing a switch to Everton, but following talks with Standard Liege and a bid being lodged, the Premier League side cooled their interest.
Now it has been confirmed that Belfodil has penned a new contract with the Belgian giants, easing his disappointment.
Standard Liege have not released details of the new contract, but he was under contract until 2018, having only signed that agreement earlier this month.
Another contract in a short space of time points to a pay rise for Belfodil, who has impressed with Standard Liege.
The former Parma striker has scored ten goals in 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as well as providing his team-mates with five assists.
His displays had attracted Everton's interest and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees will look at going back in for Belfodil at some point in the future.
He represented France at youth international level, but picked Algeria for his senior football.