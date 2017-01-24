Swansea City Pushing Hard To Land Hull City Target Andrea Ranocchia

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City are pushing hard to snap up Inter centre-back Andrea Ranocchia amid competition from a number of other clubs, including Hull City.



Ranocchia has slipped firmly out of favour at the San Siro and is looking to move on to secure regular game time for the second half of the season.











He favours a move to the Premier League, but has not completely dismissed an offer from Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg.



It is Swansea who are pushing hardest to secure his signature, according to Sky Italia.





Swans boss Paul Clement wants to reinforce his defensive options this month and has zeroed in on Ranocchia as a potential addition.