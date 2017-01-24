XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2017 - 23:42 GMT

Swansea City Pushing Hard To Land Hull City Target Andrea Ranocchia

 




Swansea City are pushing hard to snap up Inter centre-back Andrea Ranocchia amid competition from a number of other clubs, including Hull City.

Ranocchia has slipped firmly out of favour at the San Siro and is looking to move on to secure regular game time for the second half of the season.




He favours a move to the Premier League, but has not completely dismissed an offer from Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg.

It is Swansea who are pushing hardest to secure his signature, according to Sky Italia.
 


Swans boss Paul Clement wants to reinforce his defensive options this month and has zeroed in on Ranocchia as a potential addition.

Hull are also interested in the centre-back, whose representatives were in London on Friday for talks with interested parties.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham have also been linked with Ranocchia, but interest appears lukewarm at present.

An Italy international, Ranocchia spent time on loan at Sampdoria last year.
 