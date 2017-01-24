XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2017 - 18:40 GMT

Two Offers Tempt Liverpool Star, Choice Between Southampton And Spartak Moscow

 




Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho is considering two offers seriously, from Southampton and Spartak Moscow.

Sakho has been frozen out at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and has not managed a minute of senior team football this season, being restricted to turning out for the Under-23s.




The defender has been tipped to leave Liverpool this month, but he is only prepared to depart for a club he is fully convinced about joining.

Two clubs meet his criteria, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, and now Sakho is debating between Southampton and Spartak Moscow.
 


In principle, Sakho favours staying in the Premier League as he is a fan of the English game and feels settled in the country.

As such, it is claimed the centre-back is leaning towards Southampton.

But he has also been impressed with Spartak Moscow's offer, which is lucrative financially.

And joining Spartak Moscow would mean linking up with a side currently sitting at the top of the Russian Premier League, five points clear of Zenit St. Petersburg
 