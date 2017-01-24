Two Offers Tempt Liverpool Star, Choice Between Southampton And Spartak Moscow

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho is considering two offers seriously, from Southampton and Spartak Moscow.



Sakho has been frozen out at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and has not managed a minute of senior team football this season, being restricted to turning out for the Under-23s.











The defender has been tipped to leave Liverpool this month, but he is only prepared to depart for a club he is fully convinced about joining.



Two clubs meet his criteria, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, and now Sakho is debating between Southampton and Spartak Moscow.





In principle, Sakho favours staying in the Premier League as he is a fan of the English game and feels settled in the country.