West Brom Facing Uphill Battle To Sign Odion Ighalo

West Brom are keen to sign Watford striker Odion Ighalo before the transfer window closes, but face an uphill battle.
The Baggies want to bring in the 27-year-old after selling Saido Berahino to Stoke City.
But there is significant distance between the two parties and Watford favour a sale of Ighalo in the summer rather than this month.
According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, West Brom's offer sits between €12m and €13m, while Watford value the striker around €18m and €19m.
And Watford's owners, the Pozzo family, are keen to postpone the sale until the summer window.
The emphasis now appears to be on West Brom to approach the fee Watford are demanding for Ighalo if they are to take him to the Hawthornes before the transfer window closes this month.
Ighalo joined Watford from Italian side Udinese, initially on loan, in 2014.
He netted 17 goals in all competitions for the Hornets last term.