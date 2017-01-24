West Brom Facing Uphill Battle To Sign Odion Ighalo

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are keen to sign Watford striker Odion Ighalo before the transfer window closes, but face an uphill battle.



The Baggies want to bring in the 27-year-old after selling Saido Berahino to Stoke City.











But there is significant distance between the two parties and Watford favour a sale of Ighalo in the summer rather than this month.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, West Brom's offer sits between €12m and €13m, while Watford value the striker around €18m and €19m.





And Watford's owners, the Pozzo family, are keen to postpone the sale until the summer window.