Daniel Sturridge Starts – Liverpool Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Southampton

Competition: EFL Cup (semi-final, second leg)

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially confirmed their side to take on Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie this evening at Anfield.



The Reds lost the first leg on the south coast 1-0 and are now looking to turn the tables on the Saints to reach the final at Wembley. They head into the game boosted by the news that Philippe Coutinho has signed a new contract with the club.











However, Liverpool did lose their last game, going down 3-2 at home against Swansea City. To avoid a repeat tonight, boss Jurgen Klopp picks Loris Karius between the sticks, with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip the defensive pairing ahead of him. Emre Can has a big job in midfield with Jordan Henderson, while Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are tucked behind Daniel Sturridge.



On the bench, Klopp has Divock Origi if he needs to bring on another striker, while Lucas Leiva is an experienced option. There is no Nathaniel Clyne in the squad as he has a rib injury.



Liverpool Team vs Southampton



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge



Substitutes: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

