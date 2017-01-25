Dedryck Boyata Starts – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting team and substitutes to play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening at Parkhead.



The Bhoys head into the game with a whopping 19 points lead at the top of the table over second placed Rangers and victory this evening would move Brendan Rodgers' men to a 22-point advantage before January has even finished.











Looking to make no mistake against the visitors, Rodgers selects Moussa Dembele to lead the attack, with Scott Sinclair and James Forrest looking to keep him supplied with chances. Scott Brown is in midfield, as is Stuart Armstrong. Nir Bitton plays. At the back, Dedryck Boyata keeps his place, with Jozo Simunovic slotting in.



On the bench, the Northern Irishman has Leigh Griffiths if he needs to bring on another striker, while Patrick Roberts is a creative option.



Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



Gordon, Gamboa, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Armstrong, Brown, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Izaguirre, Griffiths, Mackay-Steven, Roberts, Sviatchenko, McGregor

