XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2017 - 18:47 GMT

Dedryck Boyata Starts – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their starting team and substitutes to play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening at Parkhead.

The Bhoys head into the game with a whopping 19 points lead at the top of the table over second placed Rangers and victory this evening would move Brendan Rodgers' men to a 22-point advantage before January has even finished.




Looking to make no mistake against the visitors, Rodgers selects Moussa Dembele to lead the attack, with Scott Sinclair and James Forrest looking to keep him supplied with chances. Scott Brown is in midfield, as is Stuart Armstrong. Nir Bitton plays. At the back, Dedryck Boyata keeps his place, with Jozo Simunovic slotting in.

On the bench, the Northern Irishman has Leigh Griffiths if he needs to bring on another striker, while Patrick Roberts is a creative option.

 


Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Gordon, Gamboa, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Armstrong, Brown, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Izaguirre, Griffiths, Mackay-Steven, Roberts, Sviatchenko, McGregor
 