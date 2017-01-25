Elland Road Was Stunned – Garry Monk Hails Souleymane Doukara’s Strike

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk believes there will not be a better strike than Souleymane Doukara's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest seen this season.



With Leeds leading Forest 1-0 at Elland Road in a Championship game, Monk opted to bring Doukara on as the Whites pushed for a second goal to seal the deal.











The ball fell to Doukara within minutes of his introduction, after being cleared by the Forest defence, and he hammed a long-range volley which flew into the back of the net.



Forest's goalkeeper had no chance due to the sheer power and accuracy of the effort.





For Monk, a better goal will not be seen this term and he noted how Elland Road was left stunned by Doukara's goal.