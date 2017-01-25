Elland Road Was Stunned – Garry Monk Hails Souleymane Doukara’s Strike

Leeds United boss Garry Monk believes there will not be a better strike than Souleymane Doukara's wonder goal against Nottingham Forest seen this season.
With Leeds leading Forest 1-0 at Elland Road in a Championship game, Monk opted to bring Doukara on as the Whites pushed for a second goal to seal the deal.
The ball fell to Doukara within minutes of his introduction, after being cleared by the Forest defence, and he hammed a long-range volley which flew into the back of the net.
Forest's goalkeeper had no chance due to the sheer power and accuracy of the effort.
For Monk, a better goal will not be seen this term and he noted how Elland Road was left stunned by Doukara's goal.
"Doukara's – you're not going to see a better strike this season, I don't think", he told BBC Radio Leeds.
"It was a stunned celebration from the whole stadium.
"Straight from there, we could have had three or four, but Forest came with purpose."
Monk also had praise for Leeds striker Wood, who continued his red hot goalscoring run this season.
"Chris Wood's finish was fantastic, but he knows it's not about what you do – it's about what you keep doing.
"We're happy for him but he knows he keeps focused and keeps that intensity, and that's what delivers goals – he knows that."
Leeds are now up to third in the Championship following their win.