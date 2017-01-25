Eunan O’Kane Starts – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Championship clash against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.



Garry Monk's men go into the fixture sitting in fifth spot in the Championship standings, but knowing victory over Gary Brazil's side would put them up to third and keep alive hopes of reeling in the top two.











The Whites lost away at the City Ground earlier this season and will be keen to turn the tables on Forest, who are under interim boss Brazil. To get the job done, Monk picks Pontus Jansson in defence after his suspension expired, while Kyle Bartley is his partner. Eunan O'Kane slots into midfield, alongside Liam Bridcutt, while Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Stuart Dallas all operate behind striker Chris Wood.



On the bench, the former Swansea manager can call for Marcus Antonsson and Souleymane Doukara if he needs further attacking options, while young Ronaldo Vieira is a midfield option.



Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest



Green, Ayling, Jansson, Bartley, Berardi, O'Kane, Bridcutt, Roofe, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Coyle, Phillips, Mowatt, Vieira, Doukara, Antonsson

