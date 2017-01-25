Hull Striker Due To Make Imminent Decision On China Offer, West Brom Lurking

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are chasing Hull City striker Abel Hernandez, but the former Palermo man has a big money offer from China on the table he is due to make a decision over imminently.



Things are heating up as the end of the January transfer window draws near and West Brom want to bring in another striker after selling Saido Berahino to Stoke City.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are keen on Hernandez, but the striker is currently wrestling with a big money offer from China.



He is wanted by Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai and would be in line for a substantial pay day if he agrees to head east.





Hernandez is currently considering the Chinese club's offer and it has been claimed he will give Changchun Yatai a definite answer within the next 24 hours.