It’s Not Impossible To Beat Leeds United – Nottingham Forest Boss Gary Brazil

Ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash against Leeds United tonight, Forest caretaker Gary Brazil has admitted that the Whites are doing well but stressed that defeating them is not impossible.



Brazil managed to win his first game in charge of Forest as his side defeated Bristol City 1-0 last Saturday.











The win against the Robins was their first victory in their last nine games in all competitions and the Reds will be aiming to build upon the win over Lee Johnson’s men.



In contrast, Garry Monk’s men have lost just one of their last eight games, however, Brazil feels that despite the Yorkshire giants’ great form they are not impossible to beat.





“While I am in charge there will be a Forest team that gives a hell of a lot of commitment to the fans and you could see after the win the link between the fans and players was strong and the atmosphere in the changing was first class”, Brazil told the club website.

“We will carry that on into a tough game, Leeds are doing well but it is not insurmountable.



“The commitment will be there and we look forward to the game enormously”, added the 54-year-old.



The two sides have already met in the Championship this season, with the game at the City Ground ending in a 3-1 win for Forest.



Nottingham Forest are currently placed 19th in the league table and are 18 points behind fifth placed Leeds United.

