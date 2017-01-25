XRegister
25/01/2017 - 21:44 GMT

Leeds United Deal For Norwich City Star Rated Unlikely

 




Leeds United are looking unlikely to be able to conclude a deal for Norwich City winger Sergi Canos as they are not prepared to do a permanent deal for the Spaniard.

Whites boss Garry Monk wants to add Canos to the ranks at Elland Road and the former Swansea City boss does not seem willing to move to alternative targets as so far no one has arrived at Leeds this month.




Norwich though are only willing to sell Canos outright, while Leeds are only prepared to take the winger on loan with a view to a permanent move.

And with Leeds being unwilling to budge, a deal for Canos looks unlikely, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Canos may still move this month as he has interest from Brentford, who are more likely to want the former Liverpool man permanently.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Brentford and is well known to the Bees.

A former Barcelona youth player, Canos moved to Liverpool in 2013, but struggled to break through into the first team at Anfield.

Liverpool sold Canos to Norwich for £2.5m last summer.
 