Liverpool Fans Can Crank Up Pressure On Southampton Says Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool shot-stopper Loris Karius has insisted that a good start from the Reds in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final can trigger the crowd at Anfield to put pressure on the opposition.



The Merseyside giants will host Southampton at Anfield in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final this evening.











Having lost the first leg 1-0 to the Saints earlier this month, Jurgen Klopp’s men will aim to put pressure on the visitors in order to turn the tie in their favour.



Karius, who pulled off some heroic saves in the first leg of the semi-final, said that his side will look to get a good start to involve the fans in creating pressure on the opponents.





“Of course, we want the crowd to give us a lift and carry us through the game, making it harder for the opponents and easier for us”, Karius told the club website, saying that a positive start would help the home side.

“A big stadium can put pressure on the opposition team. I hope the fans will help us, I’m sure they will.



“We will try to get a good start so we can take the fans with us”, added the 23-year-old.



Karius has thus far made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season and has managed to keep six clean sheets.



Liverpool made it to the final last year and will be aiming to defeat Claude Puel’s men to strengthen their chances of lifting silverware.

