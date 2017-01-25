XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2017 - 15:24 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Just Might Be World's Best Manager Says Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane has stressed that Spurs have perhaps the best manager in the world in the form of Mauricio Pochettino and added that the future at the club is promising.

After surrendering to Leicester City in the Premier League title race last season, Pochettino and his men are again challenging for the title in this campaign.




The Argentine has changed the mentality of Tottenham and it was visible when his team came from behind at the Etihad Stadium to secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester City last Saturday.

Kane, who was provided his breakthrough season by Pochettino, lauded the boss and said he is one of the best managers in the world.
 


"We have one of the best managers in the world, perhaps the best”, Kane was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.  

“Soon there will be a new stadium.

“The future is promising", added the 23-year-old.

Kane is again competing for the Golden Boot this season and has 15 goals in addition to three assists to his name in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham are currently third in the Premier League and are nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.
 