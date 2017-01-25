Pretty Sure That’s Not Me – Leeds United Star Denies KFC Trip

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira insists he was not spotted by a fan in a KFC.
A Leeds fan was delighted to spot who he thought was the talented young midfielder in his local KFC, tucking into a chicken dinner and a soft drink.
The fan wasted no time in take a photo of the person he thought was Vieira and then sent the Leeds star the picture on Twitter, expressing his delight at spotting him tucking into the chicken.
Vieira though had to let the fan down and pointed out the person in the photo is not him.
Good to meet you earlier @Ronaldo_Vieira8 in my local chicken joint #lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/sIVOFM3IFd— Paul Bisby (@paulbisby) January 25, 2017
Erm pretty sure that's not me😭😂 https://t.co/O4K1LpiEqg— Ronaldo Vieira (@Ronaldo_Vieira8) January 25, 2017
Replying to the photo, Vieira wrote: "Erm pretty sure that's not me."
Vieira started on the bench in Leeds' Wednesday night win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.
The young midfielder was brought into the action by Whites head coach Garry Monk in the 75th minute.
Leeds had already scored both their goals, with Chris Wood striking in the 54th minute and Souleymane Doukara hitting a world class strike in the 73rd minute.