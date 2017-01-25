Pretty Sure That’s Not Me – Leeds United Star Denies KFC Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira insists he was not spotted by a fan in a KFC.



A Leeds fan was delighted to spot who he thought was the talented young midfielder in his local KFC, tucking into a chicken dinner and a soft drink.











The fan wasted no time in take a photo of the person he thought was Vieira and then sent the Leeds star the picture on Twitter, expressing his delight at spotting him tucking into the chicken.



Vieira though had to let the fan down and pointed out the person in the photo is not him.



Erm pretty sure that's not me😭😂 https://t.co/O4K1LpiEqg — Ronaldo Vieira (@Ronaldo_Vieira8) January 25, 2017



Replying to the photo, Vieira wrote: "Erm pretty sure that's not me."