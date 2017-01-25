XRegister
06 October 2016

25/01/2017 - 21:12 GMT

Rangers Eye Third Loan Signing, Talks Under Way

 




Rangers are eyeing what would be their third loan signing of the transfer window, with a bid made to sign West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford.

The Gers have already snapped up Jon Toral from Arsenal and Emerson Hyndman from Bournemouth, with both arriving on loan deals running until the end of the season.




Rangers' approach has been questioned in that they are developing other clubs' players and not signing players who will be at Ibrox for the long term.

According to STV, a loan bid has gone in to West Ham for 18-year-old Oxford.
 


The young defender has struggled to secure game time at the London Stadium this season and West Ham are keen for him to play on a regular basis.

A move to Ibrox would give Oxford a greater chance of featuring, albeit in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are now holding talks with West Ham aimed at adding Oxford to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut later this month.

Oxford was tipped for big things when he made his senior West Ham bow against Arsenal in 2015.
 