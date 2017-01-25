So Happy For Dedryck Boyata – Brendan Rodgers Salutes Celtic’s Match Winner

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed Dedryck Boyata, saying he is delighted at the impact the defender has made, after he scored the Bhoys' winning goal against St Johnstone.
Rodgers' men edged out the Saints 1-0 at Parkhead, with Boyata guiding a header past goalkeeper Zander Clark in the 72nd minute.
The visitors had kept Celtic at bay prior to the goal and carried their own theat with Danny Swanson hitting the post and Craig Gordon having to be in good form in goal to keep out an effort from Steven Anderson.
Boyata had been handed a start by Rodgers following his outing in the Scottish Cup last weekend and the Northern Irishman was delighted to see the defender grab his chance to shine.
"I'm pleased for Dedryck Boyata. It's a brilliant header", Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland.
The win puts Celtic 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and also sees the Bhoys equal a record set by the famous Lisbon Lions.
And Rodgers is humbled by his men going 26 games unbeaten and winning 16 matches in a row..
"We achieved the three points
"To be 22 points ahead at this stage of the season, I'm very happy. The overall performance was very good.
"To match a record of over 50 years, when you think of the players that have played here, the teams that have played here, for us to equal that is a massive credit to the players.
"They've done it, it's through their professionalism and work. We can't finish here, we have to keep pushing and try and set the record as high as we can", he added.
Celtic now sit a whopping 22 points clear of second placed Rangers in the Premiership standings and are increasingly looking to go through the season unbeaten domestically.
Rodgers' men have already won the Scottish League Cup and appear to have the league all but wrapped up.