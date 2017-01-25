So Happy For Dedryck Boyata – Brendan Rodgers Salutes Celtic’s Match Winner

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed Dedryck Boyata, saying he is delighted at the impact the defender has made, after he scored the Bhoys' winning goal against St Johnstone.



Rodgers' men edged out the Saints 1-0 at Parkhead, with Boyata guiding a header past goalkeeper Zander Clark in the 72nd minute.











The visitors had kept Celtic at bay prior to the goal and carried their own theat with Danny Swanson hitting the post and Craig Gordon having to be in good form in goal to keep out an effort from Steven Anderson.



Boyata had been handed a start by Rodgers following his outing in the Scottish Cup last weekend and the Northern Irishman was delighted to see the defender grab his chance to shine.





"I'm pleased for Dedryck Boyata. It's a brilliant header", Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland.