Southampton Deserve It – Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Liverpool Out Of EFL Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no complaints after his side were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Southampton this evening.



The Reds headed into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against the Saints trailing 1-0 from the first leg on the south coast, but tipped to turn the tie around in front of a packed Anfield.











Klopp's men took time to get going, but then began to dominate possession and chances, but they became increasingly frustrated after they could not take any of their opportunities.



Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster was in good form, while Daniel Sturridge missed a guilt edged chance from close range.





Liverpool increasingly pushed forward in search of a goal, but in injury time were hit on the break by Southampton.