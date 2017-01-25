Southampton Deserve It – Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Liverpool Out Of EFL Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no complaints after his side were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Southampton this evening.
The Reds headed into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against the Saints trailing 1-0 from the first leg on the south coast, but tipped to turn the tie around in front of a packed Anfield.
Klopp's men took time to get going, but then began to dominate possession and chances, but they became increasingly frustrated after they could not take any of their opportunities.
Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster was in good form, while Daniel Sturridge missed a guilt edged chance from close range.
Liverpool increasingly pushed forward in search of a goal, but in injury time were hit on the break by Southampton.
The Saints were ruthless as they surged forward and Shane Long drilled an effort past Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius.
Liverpool were beaten, losing 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate as Southampton booked a spot in the final at Wembley.
For Klopp, there could be no suggestion the visitors did not deserve their win as his men were so wasteful in front of goal.
"They won both games, they deserved it. We did really well, we cannot create more chances than we did in the second half, we were dominant", he said on Sky Sports.
"It is difficult because you have to take risks but too many risks plays to their strengths.
"We had big chances and no luck. A lucky save, a good save but a lucky save. The ref didn't see the handball of Long and it doesn't help in a game like this.
"We had seven good chances. You have to score, and we didn't do so we lost. I'm fine with the performance but not the result", Klopp added.
Liverpool have now suffered back to back defeats and will look to bounce back in the FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup this weekend.