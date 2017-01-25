XRegister
06 October 2016

25/01/2017 - 15:02 GMT

That’s Way To Maximise Every Game – Liverpool Hitman Divock Origi Explains

 




Liverpool striker Divock Origi has insisted that his side need to take it game by game, with the Reds scheduled to play three important matches in the space of six days.

Jurgen Klopp’s men tasted their first home defeat of the season after losing 3-2 to Swansea City last Saturday and slipped to fourth position in the Premier League table.




They will welcome Southampton to Anfield later in the day for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final and will aim to defeat Claude Puel’s men to return to winning ways; the Reds lost 1-0 to the Saints in the first leg.

Following the EFL Cup semi-final, Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in their FA Cup tie and will then take on Chelsea on Tuesday.
 


However, Origi thinks that the most important thing for the Merseyside giants is to take each game as it comes.  

“I think you have to look at it game by game”, Origi told the club website.

“Of course you can have highs and lows and in football everything can go very quick, so the most important thing for me is to focus on every game and if you do that, and if you can manage to maximise every game, then of course you have good results in the end.

“So I think that’s the most important thing – to go step by step”, added the 21-year-old.

Origi has thus far made 26 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season and has scored seven goals in addition to two assists.

He will be eyeing scoring goals in the upcoming games to increase his tally for the season.
 