06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2017 - 21:21 GMT

Transfer Talk Moves Up Notch As Everton And Hull Target Misses Training

 




Transfer speculation surrounding Genk winger Leon Bailey has cranked up another notch after he was absent from training on Wednesday.

Bailey was at the BayArena last weekend taking in a match involving Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, who are trying to snap him up this month.




He has also been strongly linked with Ronald Koeman's Everton, while Hull City boss Marco Silva has admitted his interest in the wide-man.

And in a move which will further fuel talk that Bailey is set to leave Genk, he was absent from the Belgian club's training session on Wednesday.
 


However, according to Belgian daily Het Belang Van Limburg, Genk have yet to receive a bid which matches their asking price for Bailey.

Genk have already pocketed £17m from selling Wilfred Ndidi to Leicester City this month and have no pressing need to sell Bailey.

The Belgian side are likely to field more bids for the winger before the transfer window closes.

He has also attracted attention from Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach.
 