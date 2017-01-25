Very Soon – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Positive On Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk is hopeful that the club will soon be able to confirm additions to the squad.



Monk wants to bring fresh faces in to Elland Road this month as he aims to give his squad greater depth heading into the second half of a demanding Championship campaign.











He is known to be keen on signing a striker, with West Ham United's Ashley Fletcher mooted, while Norwich City winger Sergi Canos is also a target.



But so far it has been slow going for Leeds in terms of doing business in the winter transfer window.





Monk is hopeful that will change soon, though noted that doing deals in January is never an easy task.