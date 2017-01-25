XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2017 - 00:26 GMT

Very Soon – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Positive On Signings

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk is hopeful that the club will soon be able to confirm additions to the squad.

Monk wants to bring fresh faces in to Elland Road this month as he aims to give his squad greater depth heading into the second half of a demanding Championship campaign.




He is known to be keen on signing a striker, with West Ham United's Ashley Fletcher mooted, while Norwich City winger Sergi Canos is also a target.

But so far it has been slow going for Leeds in terms of doing business in the winter transfer window.
 


Monk is hopeful that will change soon, though noted that doing deals in January is never an easy task.

"I'm really hopeful that something is going to be done very soon", he told LUTV.

"The club are working hard begind the scenes to get it done. It's never an easy window to do business.

"But I'm very hopeful that we can get those bodies in here to help the squad and give us the best opportunity for the second bit of the season."

Following Tuesday night's Championship fixtures, Leeds now sit in fifth place in the table and ten points off the top two automatic promotion places.

The Whites have a five point lead over seventh placed Derby, who sit outside the playoff zone.
 