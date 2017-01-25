We Were Told It Wasn’t Good Time To Play Forest – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Beams After Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk feels his side were worthy winners against Nottingham Forest after they ran out 2-0 winners at Elland Road this evening and he joked it was a good time to play the visitors, despite suggestions otherwise.



The Whites were frustrated in the first half as they struggled to break down Forest, with a lack of final ball quality and a sluggish tempo.











Monk's side upped their tempo and energy after the break though and made the breakthrough in the 54th minute when a Pablo Hernandez corner eventually found its way to Chris Wood, who fired into the back of the net.



The Leeds boss brought Souleymane Doukara on in the 70th minute and he needed just three minutes to double the Whites' advantage.





The ball was cleared by the Forest defence and came out to Doukara who, outside the box, unleashed an unstoppable volley which flew into the back of the net.