We Were Told It Wasn’t Good Time To Play Forest – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Beams After Win

Leeds United boss Garry Monk feels his side were worthy winners against Nottingham Forest after they ran out 2-0 winners at Elland Road this evening and he joked it was a good time to play the visitors, despite suggestions otherwise.
The Whites were frustrated in the first half as they struggled to break down Forest, with a lack of final ball quality and a sluggish tempo.
Monk's side upped their tempo and energy after the break though and made the breakthrough in the 54th minute when a Pablo Hernandez corner eventually found its way to Chris Wood, who fired into the back of the net.
The Leeds boss brought Souleymane Doukara on in the 70th minute and he needed just three minutes to double the Whites' advantage.
The ball was cleared by the Forest defence and came out to Doukara who, outside the box, unleashed an unstoppable volley which flew into the back of the net.
Leeds kept pushing, but settled for a 2-0 win, seeing off Forest.
And Monk was delighted to see his men bounce back from having lost at Barnsley at the weeked.
"We wanted to show we could bounce back; it's something we talked about in pre-season", Monk told LUTV.
"It's important to bounce back after you suffer defeat and we did that tonight.
"I felt first half Forest's game plan was working. We talked about it at half time, tweaked it a bit and were much more ourselves, playing with tempo and looked a threat.
"In the end we were comfortable."
It was suggested before the match that with Forest having won at the weekend Leeds could be running into the visitors at the wrong time.
But Monk says the fact of the matter was anything but.
"We were told it wasn't a good time to play Forest", he grinned.
"Well, I think it was the other way round to be honest with you."