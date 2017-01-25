We’re Oozing Confidence Heading Into Leeds Game, Nottingham Forest Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn has revealed that there is real confidence within his side going into the game against Leeds United at Elland Road tonight.



Forest defeated Bristol City 1-0 at the City Ground last Saturday and in the process registered their first win of 2017.











It was their first win in nine games in all competitions and also their first victory under caretaker boss Gary Brazil.



They will travel to Elland Road this evening to take on the Whites and Osborn said that the coaching staff of Brazil, Jack Lester and Rob Page are teaching the players new things and the team are confident going into the game against Garry Monk’s men.





“It almost feels as if they [Brazil, Lester and Page] have come in and it is like a new manager taking over”, Osborn told the club website.

“They have not come in and said that it is temporary, they are looking at it in depth and teaching us new things and all the lads are buying into it.



“There is a bit of a buzz about the place and we have the confidence from the win and if we can get a result it will be very positive”, added the 22-year-old.



The Reds defeated the Yorkshire giants 3-1 earlier this season and will be aiming to secure a season double by beating them again.



Nottingham Forest are currently placed 19th in the Championship table and are 18 points behind fifth placed Leeds United.

